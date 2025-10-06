Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Ultra-Cozy, High-Tech Nike Running Shoe Swaddled in GORE-TEX Blankets

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With Nike's new and improved Winflo sneaker, running has never looked cozier.

The sportswear giant has refined its Winflo 11 sneaker for the better, cooking up a version made with GORE-TEX and featuring quilted touches.

Shop Nike

The pre-GORE-TEX Winflo 11 featured the more typical high-tech knit uppers, also seen on Nike's other super running shoes, such as the mega-chunky Vomero Plus and sleek Pegasus Premium.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new padded underlays give the Winflo 11 a slightly more fashion-forward edge. But it's still very much a road runner at heart and by design, powered by a beefed-up soles pumped up on Cushlon 3.0 and Nike Air cushioning.

And don't worry. The pillow-y uppers won't go soggy, thanks to the GORE-TEX update, which will keep runners dry and freshly padded even in the messiest weather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And it actually features GORE-TEX Invisible Fit, which has been used in some of the toughest outdoors shoes and other all-weather running models. Basically, this kind of GORE-TEX makes the shoe extra breathable, in addition to being waterproof. It's also a bit more flexible, allowing for that perfect fit and more effortless movement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now available on Nike's website, the new Winflo 11 GORE-TEX sneaker comes in three colorways, including this stealthy all-black option. The price? A smooth $135 for the advanced Nike sneaker floating on Air and comes with its own quilted, waterproof blankets.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Ultra-Creamy Running Shoe Looks Good Enough to Drink
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
What To Read Next
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Astronomically Clean Air Max Sneaker
  • Vans' Bananas GORE-TEX Skate Shoe Refuses to Give Up
  • How to Improve Upon an Impossibly Cool Shoe? Simply Don't (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Surprisingly Smart & Spezial adidas Boat Shoe
  • The Return of the Timepiece That Made Serious Watchmaking Fashionable (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Chuck Cozies up With a Pendleton Wool Blankie
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now