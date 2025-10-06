The Ultra-Cozy, High-Tech Nike Running Shoe Swaddled in GORE-TEX Blankets

With Nike's new and improved Winflo sneaker, running has never looked cozier.

The sportswear giant has refined its Winflo 11 sneaker for the better, cooking up a version made with GORE-TEX and featuring quilted touches.

The pre-GORE-TEX Winflo 11 featured the more typical high-tech knit uppers, also seen on Nike's other super running shoes, such as the mega-chunky Vomero Plus and sleek Pegasus Premium.

The new padded underlays give the Winflo 11 a slightly more fashion-forward edge. But it's still very much a road runner at heart and by design, powered by a beefed-up soles pumped up on Cushlon 3.0 and Nike Air cushioning.

And don't worry. The pillow-y uppers won't go soggy, thanks to the GORE-TEX update, which will keep runners dry and freshly padded even in the messiest weather.

And it actually features GORE-TEX Invisible Fit, which has been used in some of the toughest outdoors shoes and other all-weather running models. Basically, this kind of GORE-TEX makes the shoe extra breathable, in addition to being waterproof. It's also a bit more flexible, allowing for that perfect fit and more effortless movement.

Now available on Nike's website, the new Winflo 11 GORE-TEX sneaker comes in three colorways, including this stealthy all-black option. The price? A smooth $135 for the advanced Nike sneaker floating on Air and comes with its own quilted, waterproof blankets.

