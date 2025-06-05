Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Most Versatile Sneaker Gets a Taste of Tiffany Blue

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike's arsenal of unofficial Tiffany sneakers is just getting stronger and bolder.

Nike's "Be Who You Are" Field General sneaker, a collaboration with Australian soccer star Sam Kerr, is a Tiffany-tinged take on a classic football sneaker that frankly, doesn’t get enough love.

The "Be Who You Are" Field General sneaker wears a creamy leather upper, complemented by Tiffany-ish hues at the Swoosh and heel tabs. Now this is pretty minor Tiffany energy compared to some of Nike's recent examples but, still.

The Field General's newfound "Little Blue Box" energy is a trope Nike has been doubling down a lot recently. Proof? Any number of the teal-toned non-Tiffany sneakers Nike has been dropping on us recently, like the Air Max Craze, the Ja 2 sneaker, or the Air Max Plus.

But the Nike Field General isn't just a sneaker. It's a sneaker with a backstory.

"Be Who You Are" is inscribed on the sneaker's heels, and the Field General's mismatched orange and teal insoles rock the same phrase.

This quote, a nod to one of Kerr's guiding beliefs, gives the sneaker a deeper meaning, beautifully propped up on a sleek and stylish sneaker.

Kerr's name is also notched into the heels, so wearers can carry a little piece of Kerr's badassery with them in every step they take. Available online July 2025, the "Be Who You Are" Field General sneaker will retail for $125.

The Field General sneaker has been around since the '90s and was originally made for American football. But now, Kerr is taking the low-profile sneaker to a different kind of field with a whole new message to match.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
