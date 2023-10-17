Sign up to never miss a drop
Joe Montana's Wife Is Quietly Servin', the CdG Way

Words By Morgan Smith

For NFL fans, the name Joe Montana will probably ring a bell (and even prompt some deserved stanning). After all, the four-time Super Bowl champ is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks...ever. Montana was the original "Joe Cool" before the moniker was passed down to the league's new cool kid, Joe Burrow.

In case you're wondering where Montana is now, he dibbles and dabbles in investing and, in between, gets in a lot of family time. And regardless of where Joe is, you'll almost always catch his wife, Jennifer, by his side.

Even as the couple nears 40 years of marriage, folks still want to know: Who is Jennifer Montana?

I'll tell you: Jennifer Montana is an actress, former Sports Illustrated model, philanthropist (she founded The Four Rings Foundation with Joe), entrepreneur, and mom. On top of all those things, Jennifer is also a quiet flexer (a compliment, by the way).

For a recent grocery run in NYC with Joe and their son Nick, Jennifer delivered a casual mom flex in a straightforward navy blue jacket and regular blue jeans. But there's more.

Her footwear selection is what really caught my attention. The 65-year-old lady of the Montana house wore COMME des GARÇONS's Nike Premier heels. Fancy and fitting for the spouse of an NFL icon.

CdG and Nike's divisive 2021 arrived as Nike's classic football boot but with a lift, a new, chic kitten heel to be exact (and the collaborative shoe wasn't alone).

Some folks loathed them, and others scurried to add them to their closets. Me? I love CdG's sporty-chic take, although I don't think I could pull them off myself. But, hey, that's where Joe Montana's wife comes in.

Along with her CdG steppers, Jennifer toted a Louis Vuitton backpack on her back, topping off her straightforward look with a couple of luxury flexes.

Whether she knows it or not, Jennifer Montana gave us a lowkey serve. CdG's platform Cortez's next, please!

  • Image on Highsnobiety
