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Nike's Freaked-Out Laceless Sneaker Belongs on Another Planet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the First Sight line, Nike's vision for the future is clear. The collection features these furturistic shoes, mostly crossover designs that, honestly, go beyond sports.

The First Sight Shadow is the latest model in the line. It's a low-cut laceless sneaker that somehow looks like Nike's past and something entirely new. It draws inspiration from Nike's earlier basketball models, such as the Foamposites.

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It even features similar molded uppers and a chunky build. And on the sides, there are these iridescent beads that look like multiple eyes staring back at you.

Indeed, the First Sight Shadow is quite literally an alien in sneaker form.

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Nike's First Shadow has already crashed landed on Earth, landing on Manor PHX's website for $145. It's set to debut in a black colorway, which will appear at other retailers starting this week. Grey and blue colorways have also been spotted on social media. Perhaps we'll catch those pairs later down the line.

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The First Sight era started with the Noir, a wedge sneaker that is like a runner meets dress shoe. Then, we met the Mirage, a not-your-normal cleated football shoe which indeed felt like a fever dream. They've both since released.

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Nike's First Sight line stays true to the brand's sporty roots while also dabbling in something new. And that pretty much sums up where Nike is heading, especially in 2027.

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At Paris Fashion Week, we got a taste of what's to come from the Big Swoosh next spring. An exclusive preview revealed square-toed Air Force 1s, ballet-style sneakers, and new stylish versions of the Air Max Goadome Low.

Between the SS27 lineup and First Sight Shadow, Nike is staying true to itself while also having fun. And we're not mad at it.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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