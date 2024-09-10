Nike's Hiking-Worthy Dad Shoe Just Keeps on Coming

Nike said let the good times roam.

Just last month, Nike Vomero fans watched their beloved dad shoe transform into a beefed-up sneaker ready for the trails. At the time, the reimagined Vomero sneaker was revealed in a single earthy brown colorway (very on-brand for the new vibe).

But judging by recent leaks, Nike's Vomero Roam is on track to have a big, beautiful debut. Translation: the brand has cooked up a few stunning colorways for the hiking-style model.

The Nike Vomero Roam certainly lives up to the Vomero name. Like the dad shoes beloved by the LeBron James household, the Roam version is already building a reputation for solid colorways.

Recently, the Nike Vomero Roam sneaker has appeared in several schemes, including more two-toned options like blue and white and black and white.

Nike has also given the Vomero Roam some classic paint jobs, wrapping the outdoorsy model in tonal black and white coats.

The Nike Vomero Roam's rugged design shines through regardless of the colorway. However, the various color combinations certainly bring more emphasis to the shoe's impeccable details, spotlighting moments like the super chunky base, practical lace system, and grippy outsole.

The Nike Vomero Roam is anticipated to drop sometime during the holiday season. But at this point, who knows?

With the way these new colorways keep swirling around the internet, Nike's new Vomeros could trek in sooner than we thought.