The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1

Nike's gift for the fall season? GORE-TEX Air Force 1 Lows.

It's been a little while since we've gotten some GORE-TEX Air Forces. Besides an UNDERCOVER collaboration in 2022, the last great delivery of general release pairs came around the late 2010s and early 2020s.

The wait is now over. Nike's back with a fresh batch of waterproof Forces that not only block out the elements, but are impressively fresh as well.

Nike's "Fauna Brown" GORE-TEX Forces, in particular, are quite the lookers. The shoes feature creamy leather and sturdy mesh paneling, joined by the large GORE-TEX stamp on the side (just a little reminder that you can wear these nice AF1s on a rainy day).

The waterproof Air Force 1 sneaker is then topped with pleasing fall-worthy colors, such as rich browns, orange, and olive green.

Naturally, the new Nike Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX sneakers are anticipated to drop sometime during the autumn. The "Fauna Brown" colorway will release alongside an off-white "Phantom" pair on Nike's website.

Nike already gave us a small taste of the GORE-TEX AF1's return in October. The brand's now feeding fans with two more helpings this year. How generous.

