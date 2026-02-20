These Otherwordly Nikes Are Quite Literally the Basketball Shoes of the "Future"

Switch on the NBA on any given day and you’ll see a handful of guys who have the physical abilities we generally associate with superheroes. They can fly, have lightning-quick reactions, and deadly accuracy.

The one thing missing: the right superhero suit. Luckily, Nike’s GT Future Metallic Red Bronze takes us one step closer to the full superhero look.

It’s an interesting time in the world of basketball shoes. There’s a fork in the road. While some designs turn the clock back, referencing old-school styles with retro colorways and silhouettes, others are looking forward and designing for the future.

The Nike GT Future leaves no room for doubt: this is a shoe designed for the future. A solid, molded upper leads the charge aesthetically. Akin to the armored upper of the equally futuristic Nike Foamposite, it offers a strong structure for the shoe as well as defining its visual character.

Don’t be fooled, though. This is not just a bold design, it’s actually made for real basketball. Fitted with full-length Air Zoom Strobel and super responsive Air Zoom to the forefoot, it performs at the top of the scale.

In the new Metallic Red Bronze colorway, the Nike GT Future looks better than it ever has. The pearlescent finish emphasizes the futuristic, sculptural design of the shoe.

So whether you’re in the market for a performance basketball trainer, or simply something to distract your opponents on the court, there are few better options than the GT Future Metallic Red Bronze.

