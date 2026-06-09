Nike’s Dark Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Secretly a Denim Dream

Nike's Air Force 1 Low became winter's worst nightmare when it got the ultimate season-ready tune-up, a GORE-TEX and Vibram makeover. Now, after all that hard work, the model is slipping into something a little more casual and undeniably stylish: denim.

It may be hard to tell, but the latest "Anthracite" Air Force 1 is suited up in crisp denim. To be even more specific, it features denim and suede on the uppers, which makes it even more textural than we initially thought.

Sure, it's not all-black and all-denim like those previous pairs. But it's still a nice pair of "jeakers," nonetheless.

Solebox

It's really been the season of denim Air Force 1s. Nike has rolled out several admittedly good-looking pairs this spring, including a stylish general-release version of Kobe Bryant's player-exclusive Air Force 1s. Ja Morant also dropped his own minimalist denim collab.

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Oh, and there's a jeans-wearing "Desert Khaki" sneaker which is built just like the "Anthracite Denim" Air Force 1s but in a beige color scheme.

As we speak, both pairs are up for grabs on Solebox's website for 119,99 €, which is around $139 at current exchange rates.

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