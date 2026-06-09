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Nike’s Dark Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Secretly a Denim Dream

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Force 1 Low became winter's worst nightmare when it got the ultimate season-ready tune-up, a GORE-TEX and Vibram makeover. Now, after all that hard work, the model is slipping into something a little more casual and undeniably stylish: denim.

It may be hard to tell, but the latest "Anthracite" Air Force 1 is suited up in crisp denim. To be even more specific, it features denim and suede on the uppers, which makes it even more textural than we initially thought.

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Sure, it's not all-black and all-denim like those previous pairs. But it's still a nice pair of "jeakers," nonetheless.

It's really been the season of denim Air Force 1s. Nike has rolled out several admittedly good-looking pairs this spring, including a stylish general-release version of Kobe Bryant's player-exclusive Air Force 1s. Ja Morant also dropped his own minimalist denim collab.

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Oh, and there's a jeans-wearing "Desert Khaki" sneaker which is built just like the "Anthracite Denim" Air Force 1s but in a beige color scheme.

As we speak, both pairs are up for grabs on Solebox's website for 119,99 €, which is around $139 at current exchange rates.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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