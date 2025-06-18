Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Sculpted Sneaker is Nike's Future, Literally

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Nike’s future just pulled up in a Varsity Red time machine.

The sportswear label's new GT Future model feels like its early 2000s Hyperflight shoe, but evolved into a shinier, sleeker, and louder form. The Hyperflight was that Y2K flex, a sneaker made for the So So Def, G-Unit, Dipset era of chrome everything.

It was glossy, unapologetically loud, and hit just as hard off-court as it did on.

You weren’t really outside unless you had a pair to match your velour or leather fit. The GT Future taps straight into that lineage. It’s got that same molded upper, drenched in a reflective red that looks like it was poured from a lava lamp. 

The shoe is part Foamposite, part Astroboy boot, part Gundam drip. A sneaker that looks like it grew on your foot mid-rap video. And sure, the LED Swoosh from early samples didn’t make the cut, but this still reads like a performance shoe reimagined. 

No release date yet for this Varsity Red colorway, but the Nike GT Future is expected to drop in 2025 during the holiday season for $190.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
