This Sculpted Sneaker is Nike's Future, Literally

Nike’s future just pulled up in a Varsity Red time machine.

The sportswear label's new GT Future model feels like its early 2000s Hyperflight shoe, but evolved into a shinier, sleeker, and louder form. The Hyperflight was that Y2K flex, a sneaker made for the So So Def, G-Unit, Dipset era of chrome everything.

It was glossy, unapologetically loud, and hit just as hard off-court as it did on.

You weren’t really outside unless you had a pair to match your velour or leather fit. The GT Future taps straight into that lineage. It’s got that same molded upper, drenched in a reflective red that looks like it was poured from a lava lamp.

The shoe is part Foamposite, part Astroboy boot, part Gundam drip. A sneaker that looks like it grew on your foot mid-rap video. And sure, the LED Swoosh from early samples didn’t make the cut, but this still reads like a performance shoe reimagined.

No release date yet for this Varsity Red colorway, but the Nike GT Future is expected to drop in 2025 during the holiday season for $190.

