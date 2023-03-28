The “Panda” Plot Thickens With the Nike Dunk Mid

This article was published on December 19 and updated on March 28, 2023

If you thought Nike's Panda craze would be left in 2023, think again. After conquering the Dunk Low and High models, the Swoosh's reigning colorway makes new year plans with the Mid Dunks.

That's right. The Nike Dunk Mid is officially aboard the Panda train, with the unpopular Dunk silhouette surfacing in the trendy black and white scheme.

The Nike Dunk Mid "Panda" may tout that unmistakable black and white colorblocking, but it's slightly different from its counterparts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

See, the Panda Mids arrives with a canvas upper, whereas the now-coveted Dunk Low and Highs boasts a traditional leather construction.

The Panda Mids doesn't completely do away with the Dunk's signature material. If you look closely, the Mid's Swoosh and heel tab preserve their customary leather fabrication.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's certainly not the first time the Panda Dunks has received a makeover, evident with the "World Champ" iteration — a crowning achievement of the colorway's supremacy crafted with crinkled and patent leather.

The Panda Dunk took over the streets and social media in 2022. Though the model enjoyed gracefully aged and even reverse renditions, the people can't give up the classic black-and-white look.

Restocks are already loaded for the top of 2023, while the Panda Mids arrives on April 11 at Nike. In other words, here's to another year of Panda mania.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.