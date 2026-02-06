In Premium Leather, Nike's Minty-Chocolate Waffle Runner Looks Deliciously Suave
Nike’s LD-1000 first launched in 1977 and, at the time, was a seriously technical runner. Fast-forward 49 years, and the shoe’s credentials aren’t so technical anymore but it hasn’t lost any of its aesthetic appeal.
If anything, it’s gained more traction in recent years. A closer focus from NIke on the silhouette has repositioned it as a central player in the Swoosh’s rotation: Comfortable, versatile, and perfectly retro.
The resurrection of the LD-1000 is thanks in no small part to the vast number of colorways hitting shelves right now. From bold vintage palettes to understated tonal iterations, there’s a colorway for all rotations.
Among them, a standout has emerged, though. With a rich earth-tone upper in full-grain leather and suede, this LD-1000 might be the most sophisticated version yet.
Standing in subtle contrast to the brown upper are dusty turquoise laces and insole which become a defining characteristic of the colorway.
The outside Swoosh features stitched detailing to its perimeter, adding to the organic aesthetic of this model; an aesthetic that differs largely to the sporty colorways we’ve grown used to.
While this Nike LD-1000 offers the lightweight retro silhouette that Nike fans know and love, it brings a new sense of what the design can be. A minty-fresh, chocolatey one at that.
