Nike's Comfiest Clog Goes Giant Grapefruit

Nike's coziest clog just got a super juicy upgrade. Nike's Mind 001 is one of the brand's newest clogs, and the techy slip-on just got a new "Solar Red" colorway, reminiscent of a juicy grapefruit.

Beyond the citrusy charm of the Nike Mind 001, this clog maintains the established sci-fi-esque style of its muted Mind 001 brethren.

The molded upper meets a spongy outsole with spherical pods that rise into the footbed for a comfort experience unlike anything we've seen from the Swoosh. These little pods act as mini massagers, making this delicious clog the ultimate recovery slip-on for your post-marathon or pre-pilates endeavors.

And Nike isn't just taking a shot in the dark with this recovery-focused methodology. It does its research.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All throughout the perforated upper, the Nike Mind 001 wears functional cues from the brand's Sport Research Lab (NSRL), which focuses on crafting cutting-edge footwear for athletic endeavors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That is to say, Nike's Mind 001 is the most technologically advanced clog in the Nike catalog from both an aesthetic and functional perspective. Now this is not to shade any of the other comfort-clogs coming from the Swoosh. From the Aqua Swoosh to the ACG Rufus, Nike does clever clogs with established prestige. But when a shoe can double as a personal massager, well, that deserves a shout-out.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.