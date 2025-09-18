Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Sneaker Looks Better Luxe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike has dressed up its most iconic sneaker silhouette in luxe black leather. The "Black Nubuck" Air Force 1 sneaker is a blacked-out take on one of the Swoosh's best and brightest. Now, in dark mode.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more iconic sneaker than an AF1. The all-white AF1 sneaker in particular has been the Swoosh's footwear don dada for years, earning many lyrical mentions and in some cases, entire songs.

It truly doesn't get snazzier than an AF1, but Nike is working diligently to bring some of its sleeper colorways up to speed. And Nike is pulling out all the stops to make the black AF1 pop.

Hence, the Nike Air Force 1 Low in "Black Nubuck," a luxe leather take on a classic black Air Force 1 sneaker.

The matte black leather upper gives the sneaker a lovely textural finish, propped up by the sleek black Swoosh, which brings in a bit of contrast. Well, as much contrast as there can be in an all black sneaker.

This lavish leather AF is part of a larger cohort of delightfully deluxe black Air Force 1 models.

There's the brush-bearing "Triple Black" Nike.SWOOSH Air Force 1, and the very furry "Black Cat" AF1, to name a few of the intriguing obsidian sneakers coming out recently. The prevailing mantra for Air Force 1 sneakers is clear: Bold, black, and never basic.

