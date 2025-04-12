In Its "Butterfly" Stage, Nikeâ€™s Most Classic Air Force 1 Spreads Its Wings

What's better than the classic all-white Nike Air Force 1? One that floats like a butterfly.

Okay, the newest Nike Air Force 1 doesn't exactly float on air (unless you count the Nike Air technology in its soles). But it does come decorated with these adorable butterfly details.

Specifically, the latest Air Force 1 arrives with these white leather butterfly adornments, each attached to the timeless shoe by buttons. Even better, if you look closely at the butterflies' pearly middles, the tiny detail is stamped with a mini Swoosh.

If you take away the butterflies, the ultra-classic Nike Air Force 1 lives. The shoe offers up most of the standard bells-and-whistles, from the crisp leather construction to the breezy perforated toe box to the Nike Air branding elsewhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Earlier this year, Nike released a "White Roses" version of its "Triple White" Air Force 1, designed with embossed florals. Like the "Butterfly" iteration, the "White Roses" slightly elevates the simple, classic design, not too much but just enough, thanks to an additional delicate detail.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Force 1 Low "Butterfly" fits perfectly into the Force's spring-ready lineup, which includes a colorful Easter-themed version, glossy "Hydrangeas" colorway, and luxuriously textured AF1.

But those interested in the "Butterfly" Forces can expect them to drop in the coming months at Nike.