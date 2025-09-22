A Little Swarovski Made Nike's Finest Running Shoe Extra Luxe

A little Swarovski never hurt anyone, especially not a Nike shoe. Really, it makes them fancier.

Nike's Pegasus Premium sneaker is already a top-of-the-line runner that looks almost too nice for anything beyond a quick jog down to the coffee shop (it's designed for that and more, of course). And when dripped out in Swarovski crystals, it becomes a runner of luxury.

The latest Pegasus Premium arrives in this teal colorway known as "Blue Force," resulting in this super satisfying scheme.

The best part is actually more subtle. Nike has reimagined the Swoosh on the sidewalls with sparkly Swarovski crystals, adding just a hint of shine to the star runner.

Nike

Elsewhere, beyond the teal-colored walls and glistening logos, the classic Pegasus Premium stands out with its triple-layered sole, which not only gives it height but also immense comfort.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We've seen Nike and Swarovski nearly do it all, from crystal "scratches" on signature basketball shoes to incredibly blinged-out Jordans. With the Pegasus, the two minds have essentially made this premium running shoe even more luxurious.

A Nike runner made to shine, if you will.

Nike's Swarovski Pegasus Premium sneakers are expected to drop soon on Nike's website. The pairs are rumored to retail for $300, which is around $80 more than their regular price.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It costs to be a Swarovski boss.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty