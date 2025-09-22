Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Little Swarovski Made Nike's Finest Running Shoe Extra Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A little Swarovski never hurt anyone, especially not a Nike shoe. Really, it makes them fancier.

Nike's Pegasus Premium sneaker is already a top-of-the-line runner that looks almost too nice for anything beyond a quick jog down to the coffee shop (it's designed for that and more, of course). And when dripped out in Swarovski crystals, it becomes a runner of luxury.

The latest Pegasus Premium arrives in this teal colorway known as "Blue Force," resulting in this super satisfying scheme.

The best part is actually more subtle. Nike has reimagined the Swoosh on the sidewalls with sparkly Swarovski crystals, adding just a hint of shine to the star runner.

Elsewhere, beyond the teal-colored walls and glistening logos, the classic Pegasus Premium stands out with its triple-layered sole, which not only gives it height but also immense comfort.

We've seen Nike and Swarovski nearly do it all, from crystal "scratches" on signature basketball shoes to incredibly blinged-out Jordans. With the Pegasus, the two minds have essentially made this premium running shoe even more luxurious.

A Nike runner made to shine, if you will.

Nike's Swarovski Pegasus Premium sneakers are expected to drop soon on Nike's website. The pairs are rumored to retail for $300, which is around $80 more than their regular price.

It costs to be a Swarovski boss.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
