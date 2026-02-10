Now You See Nike's Tactile Camo Combat Boots, Now You Don't

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Let's just cut straight to the chase: the Nike SFB B2 Realtree combat boots are shoes the likes of which we rarely see from Nike. Originally from the days before sneaker hybrids à la Snoafer, these lace-up, shin-shin high suede steppers were ahead of their time in 2023, and now back with a vengeance in 2026.

In their Cacao/Black colorway and camouflage sections, these $190 sneaker boots are both highly technical and fashion-forward. Be they one's earthy winters-outside go-to, or a rugged statement item, you best believe these bad boys'll help their wearer either claim the spotlight or vanish into any background.

But seeing as these Nike Special Field Boots (hence, "SFB") are clad with the Realtree brand's specialty camo, one is more than allowed to expect as much.

Looks aside, the boots come equipped with an aggressive traction pattern on the sole and sticky rubber grip for best-performance use on a wide variety of surfaces. Hiking trails, sidewalks, you name it, these boots really are made for walking, on just about any grounds imaginable.

Certainly a standout from Nike's latest Realtree collab rollout, there are some subtler iterations available that tap into more of a running or everyday vibe. The well-cushioned Vomero, for instance, got its camo on, as did the bubble-heeled Air Max 95.

To be fair though, Nike has excelled at some pretty rad camo on its own recently, too, including this faded green and fluffly-laced style of the Air Force 1.

Point being, Nike is so locked into the camo game right now, one has to blink twice to even see some of its best shoes of late. And that's a compliment.

"[Camo] the house down, boots!"

