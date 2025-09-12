Nike’s Clean Skate Shoe Works Hard Like a Timberland Boot (Looks Like One, Too)

Nike SB's Malor is designed to be thrashed, made up of materials and tech to support skaters during long, laborious sessions. The Malor works hard. And it's dressing the part, too.

The newest "Wheat" Malor TE sneaker sees the skate model go workwear mode. It appears in the classic tan colorway, which has become most synonymous with the iconic Timberland work boots, often referred to simply as "Timbs" by many.

However, many sneakers have adopted the workwear-style "Wheat" look over the years, including several Nike models, such as the Air Force 1 and Dunk Lows. Nike's even got its own Timbs-flavored Jordan work boots.

The Nike SB Malor is bathed entirely in autumn-worthy shade, resulting in a clean, tonal look. And in case any Malor fans are wondering, the starter skate shoe still features all its normal shred-ready fixings, including its sturdy suede and canvas upper, as well as the herringbone traction on the bottom.

The new fall-worthy Nike SB "Wheat" Malor TE sneakers are naturally expected to drop this October on Nike's website. Expect to pay around the model's usual retail price, $75, for these smooth skate shoes.

