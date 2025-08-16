Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Cool-ification of Nike's Most Artful Skate Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's Vertebrae was already pretty cool. Now, it's officially "cool grey."

Nike has reimagined the Vertebrae sneaker in the iconic "Cool Grey" colorway, which is most synonymous with the Air Jordan 9 and Jordan 11 models.

Nike's "Cool Grey" Vertebrae features the shoe's usual impressive construction, like its smooth and meshy upper and ribbed detailing, which looks almost too artful for skating. But the shoe is indeed ready for sessions, offering up durable touches and a patterned outsole packed with grip and stability.

The latest Vertebrae appears to be part of a "Cool Grey" pack featuring Nike SB's most stylish skate shoes. Other featured models include the classic Dunk Low and sleek Air Max Ishod.

They all fall under the Nike SB Orange Label category, which is essentially the brand's collection of skate shop-exclusives (the Orange Label once gave us clean, limited all-white Dunks).

Most of the "Cool Grey" Nike SB shoes are already available at skate shops and retailers, including the Vertebrae. Specifically, fans can catch the Nike SB Vertebrae at places like Flatspot.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
