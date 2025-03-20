COMME des GARÇONS' Reflected Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS is getting in on some of that Nike hybrid action with its new Nike collaboration. Offered in two colorways, the Sense 96 CDG sneaker is impressively flashy.

The Nike Sense 96, which debuted on COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ Spring/Summer 2025 runway last year, combines Nike's classic Air Max 96 and the newly released ISPA Sense into an all-new shoe.

Its lifted outsole and exaggerated air units gives this sneaker visible bounce, giving it the effect of walking on a good-looking storm cloud.

The only interruptions to the sneaker's all-black body come as small white swooshes at the front and back of the shoe and COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS branding at the tongue. Simple stuff, slightly sauced up by the Nike Sense 96’s reflective puffed-up paneling that pads the thick upper. If you find the all-black model a bit too intense, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ Nike Sense 96, available online for $160 later this spring, also comes in a pink and white colorway.

But that one aside, Nike's Sense 96 plays by the rules when it comes to CDG’s history of all-black Nike collabs.

The uncharacteristically logoed BLACK CDG Nike AF1 and Field General sneaker are just a few of the deliciously debonair footwear offerings the duo has recently dished out, adding to their 25 years of collaborations. In the spirit of black being the new black, the CDG’s Nike Sense 96 is in great company.