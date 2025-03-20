Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

COMME des GARÇONS' Reflected Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 11

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS is getting in on some of that Nike hybrid action with its new Nike collaboration. Offered in two colorways, the Sense 96 CDG sneaker is impressively flashy.

The Nike Sense 96, which debuted on COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ Spring/Summer 2025 runway last year, combines Nike's classic Air Max 96 and the newly released ISPA Sense into an all-new shoe.

Shop Nike here

Its lifted outsole and exaggerated air units gives this sneaker visible bounce, giving it the effect of walking on a good-looking storm cloud.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The only interruptions to the sneaker's all-black body come as small white swooshes at the front and back of the shoe and COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS branding at the tongue. Simple stuff, slightly sauced up by the Nike Sense 96’s reflective puffed-up paneling that pads the thick upper. If you find the all-black model a bit too intense, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’ Nike Sense 96, available online for $160 later this spring, also comes in a pink and white colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But that one aside, Nike's Sense 96 plays by the rules when it comes to CDG’s history of all-black Nike collabs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The uncharacteristically logoed BLACK CDG Nike AF1 and Field General sneaker are just a few of the deliciously debonair footwear offerings the duo has recently dished out, adding to their 25 years of collaborations. In the spirit of black being the new black, the CDG’s Nike Sense 96 is in great company.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
35.53636.537.540.5
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54143
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
    • Sneakers
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
    • Sneakers
  • The CdG Rejuvenation of Nike's Breezy Throwback Runner
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's *Other* Skate-Coded Jordan Shoe Just Became a Tastefully Tonal Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • CdG Has Nike's Skate-tastically Flat Sneaker Covered (Literally)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • This Is What Happens When a Space-Age Watch Brand Gets Brutal
    • Watches
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
    • Sneakers
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Reflected Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"
    • Sneakers
  • Why Is Fashion Stuck In the Middle Ages?
    • Style
  • Cheap Monday x Landon Barker Is Chaos at its Best
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Meet the Designer Turning Traditional Footwear Into Conceptual Chaos
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now