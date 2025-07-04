Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Most Authentic Sneaker Gets Absolutely Crushed

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

When it comes to a collapsible sneaker, Vans always crushes it. Literally. Vans' Authentic Kickdown sneaker is a flexible take on one of Vans' most iconic sneakers, complete with a crushable heel that allows the shoe to be worn two different ways.

The Premium Authentic Kickdown sneaker is, well, a kicked-down version of the house's standard Authentic sneaker.

shop vans here

The sneaker has a collapsible heel, which allows the shoe to be worn as a standard sneaker as well as a slip-on.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like a standard Authentic sneaker, this collapsable iteration has a mid-weight canvas with a well-cushioned footbed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on the Vans website for $85, the Authentic Kickdown sneaker joins a growing lineup of hybrid Vans sneakers that possess a stylistic charm that transcends the skatepark.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

First up on the Vans hybrid-shoe roster is the heel-free slip-on mule made in collaboration with LQQK Studio. It's a mule-meets-slip-on moment that checks all the boxes when it comes to an easy-wearing shoe.

Then there is the ever-classy Vans V196CF CN sneaker, which takes the form of a hairy loafer and is probably the biggest deviation from Vans' standard skateboard-chic vibe. But don't get it twisted: The sneaker still shreds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention perhaps one of the most delightful fusion sneakers from the Vans arsenal in recent years: The Mary Jane Chou Chou. This Ballet-esque Mary Jane sneaker is a wearable amalgamation of just about every "core" trend out there right now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This is all to say, Authentic Kickdown sneaker is in very good company when it comes to blended Vans' sneakers designed to go beyond the skatepark.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • Vans’ Triple-Textured "Future Make" Sneaker Is the Luxe Thrasher Wave
  • Vans' Charmed Double-Lace Skate Sneaker Is a "Samba Meets Miu Miu" Situation
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
What To Read Next
  • Carhartt WIP, adidas & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • Converse’s Skate Loafer Is Business up Top, Kickflips Below
  • A High-Tech Stealth-Mode Nike Runner Engineered for Street Swag
  • The Confusing Clashing Patterns of Vans’ Premium Skate Shoe
  • Nike’s Classy Dad Shoe Looks Sharp In a Canadian Tuxedo
  • Nike’s All-New Super Skinny Air Max Sneaker Carries the Dad Shoe Torch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now