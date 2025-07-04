Vans’ Most Authentic Sneaker Gets Absolutely Crushed

When it comes to a collapsible sneaker, Vans always crushes it. Literally. Vans' Authentic Kickdown sneaker is a flexible take on one of Vans' most iconic sneakers, complete with a crushable heel that allows the shoe to be worn two different ways.

The Premium Authentic Kickdown sneaker is, well, a kicked-down version of the house's standard Authentic sneaker.

The sneaker has a collapsible heel, which allows the shoe to be worn as a standard sneaker as well as a slip-on.

Like a standard Authentic sneaker, this collapsable iteration has a mid-weight canvas with a well-cushioned footbed.

Available on the Vans website for $85, the Authentic Kickdown sneaker joins a growing lineup of hybrid Vans sneakers that possess a stylistic charm that transcends the skatepark.

First up on the Vans hybrid-shoe roster is the heel-free slip-on mule made in collaboration with LQQK Studio. It's a mule-meets-slip-on moment that checks all the boxes when it comes to an easy-wearing shoe.

Then there is the ever-classy Vans V196CF CN sneaker, which takes the form of a hairy loafer and is probably the biggest deviation from Vans' standard skateboard-chic vibe. But don't get it twisted: The sneaker still shreds.

Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention perhaps one of the most delightful fusion sneakers from the Vans arsenal in recent years: The Mary Jane Chou Chou. This Ballet-esque Mary Jane sneaker is a wearable amalgamation of just about every "core" trend out there right now.

This is all to say, Authentic Kickdown sneaker is in very good company when it comes to blended Vans' sneakers designed to go beyond the skatepark.

