Nike’s Tasteful New AF1 Knows Its History

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike’s classic Air Force 1 sneaker is once again hitting the road in 2024 to launch its “World Tour" pack. Inspired by prominent cities around the world, the three-piece pack includes an ode to Seoul that tells a history lesson through its tasteful, dark-hued colorway. 

The sneaker combines dark green pebbled leather with black overlays and purple accents. These deep purple details are found on the laces, midsole, and Nike’s signature swoosh.

The dark greens and purples on this shoe complement each other perfectly, however, they haven’t been picked purely for aesthetic purposes. You see, this is Nike’s ode to Seoul, and the American sportswear brand has dived into the history of the South Korean capital for inspiration.

Embroidered on the inside tongue of Nike’s Seoul-edition Air Force 1 is the year 1982, a reference to when Korea lifted its nighttime curfew in Seoul and Incheon. After being in place for 37 years, the curfew’s lifting signaled the re-opening of Seoul’s nightlife and a new era for the country.

The shoe’s nighttime-inspired colorway pays homage to this historic moment. 

It also includes a reflective swoosh across the upper to ensure your Seoul-inspired sneakers can be seen at night (with the help of a flashlight).

First previewed in the Nike SNKRS showcase in October of last year, images of the Nike Seoul city pack are finally surfacing, however, there’s no word yet on the shoe’s official release date. Early reports indicate that it will reach shop floors this summer retailing for $135. 

The release comes after the launch of a colorful Las Vegas-inspired Air Force 1 earlier this year and is expected to be followed by a Shanghai-inspired pair, rounding off the Air Force 1's world tour. 

You rarely see political history being mentioned in the same breath as a new sneaker release. However, Nike has managed to make it happen.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
