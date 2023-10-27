Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Though some may take an L here and there on Nike SNKRS, the app's live events kind of make it better with previews of seasonal sneaker collections and, thus, upcoming drops (or, again forthcoming Ls, in some cases).

On October 26, Nike hosted its first SNKRS Showcase on its famous release app, where essentially the sportswear leaked its, well, leaks (but on its own terms). See, the SNKRS Showcase previewed Nike's upcoming 2024 shoe releases, including nostalgic hits like Air Foamposite Ones and those Dunks for Valentine's Day.

Sure, some were rumored drops and others already surfaced via early looks, but the point is: Nike got ahead of its forthcoming releases with a Swoosh "first look." Walk with us as we go through everything Nike has on its 2024 release calendar thus far (and this isn't even including collaborations or Jordan drops, by the way).

First up, Nike presents its classics, starting with the return of some serious CO.JP throwbacks like the "Ultraman," "Reverse Curry," and "Silver Surfer" Dunks. Suddenly, it's 1999 again, and I'm not mad at it.

The Beaverton label also revives the Air Foamposite One in famous colorways like "Royal" and "Eggplant" from 2011 and 2009, respectively. No sight of that Versace x Nike moment I was rooting for, though.

In addition to the LD-1000's comeback, 2024 will also see the launch of a new City Pack, including Air Force 1s dedicated to Las Vegas, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Following some leaks in October, Nike gives its Valentine's Day SB Dunks a proper introduction as the "City of Love Pack."

Offered in light sail and dark burgundy, the Dunk Lows present tonal colorways and subtle lovey-dovey details honoring the heartfelt holiday and the City of Love, Paris. Fans can still expect these beauties to release in February 2024, naturally.

Nike's All Conditions Gear line is back with familiar heat and blasts from the past, including the MTN Fly 2 Low GTX, Izy, and Exploraid Torre Mid.

Not to mention, the Nike mule boyz will be fed with the ACG Rufus offered in three easy colorways for slip-on rotations.

Correction: the mule boyz will be definitely in good hands with Nike. The brand also bringing back its wild Clogposites from the early 2000s.

Murmurs of the Clogposite's return met whispers of a Supreme collaboration for the Spring 2024 season. Though it's unsure what's coming first — general release Clogposites or Supreme's versions — it will be a positely good year, regardless.

Nike's retro collection also includes the Pegasus 2K5 and Air Terra Humara (wonder if we'll get another Jacquemus collab).

Wrapping up the retros, the Nike Air Footscape Woven advances its comeback streak with a "variety" of drops for the new year.

Last but not least, the Air Max collection, ladies and gents. A colorful offering of Air Max Sunder sneakers lead the way, following COMME des GARÇONS' muted delivery in 2022.

Nike also plans to resurrect another shoe that's enjoyed the CdG touch: the Air Max 180. Restored to OG glory, the 180 sneakers will be released in the famed "Ultramarine" colorway but inverted for a fresh feel.

The Big Bubble Air Max 1 returned this year with the "Sport Red" launch, and now it's back in "Royal" for the new year. Air Max Day 2024 drop? I'd hope so.

