The Classy Leather Nike Shox Sneaker With Horsepower

Nike ain't horsing around, but its newest Shox sneaker is indeed as beautiful as a stallion, named "Dark Pony," nonetheless.

With this new colorway, Nike's Shox R4 sneaker doesn't just get a fall-worthy brown and cream-white paint job. The sportswear brand has also thrown in fresh high-quality leather uppers above those columned soles.

It's almost like your grandad's best loafer swallowed Nike's craziest vis-tech sneaker, and then went equestrian mode.

The Shox R4 isn't new to the dress shoe game, either. Really, it's one of the early leaders of the ongoing craze, having been turned into a square-toed "formal" shoe by London designer Martine Rose.

Nike

Nike's also been pushing other dressy Shox sneakers, including other premium leather versions and all-new sophisticated models like the Shox Z.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Continuing the line's classy streak, the luxurious leather Shox R4 "Dark Pony" sneaker is expected to arrive on Nike's website sometime before the end of the year.

Essentially, these clean pairs will soon be galloping into the scene.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty