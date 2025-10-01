Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Reboots Its Mighty Spring-Loaded Sneaker as a Luxury Shoe

Written by Max Rossi in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

The Nike Shox may be made distinct by its towering four-column sole unit but it's nearly as famous for being reworked by the American sportswear giant to seemingly no end. Take the new Nike Shox Z sneaker, which renders the original shoe almost unrecognizable. 

In line with its classy new name, the Nike Shox Z elevates the familiar bulky sneaker into something more sophisticated. 

SHOP NIKE

Look again and notice that the four columns that typically provide Nike's Shox shoes their springy comfort have been reduced to two. And they are far shorter than usual.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This stylistic tweak lends the Shox Z shoe a more understated presence compared to its more aggressive forebears, even while minimizing its original applications as a running shoe. But the focus is clearly on aesthetics, rather than any kind of activity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even before this modernized Y2K sneaker hits the market stateside, several renditions of the newly sleek Shox Z silhouette were already doing the rounds.

Earlier this year, a black and university red version leaked online, reminiscent of one of Martine Rose's radical backless reinterpretation of the OG Shox. But it turns out that’s just one of the nine Shox Z colorways releasing on Nike’s website later this year, priced at $140.

Newly added to the pack is an iteration that wears a cyberpunk-coded dark green and neon paint job, a clear standout from the pack.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Combined with the shoe’s experimental DNA, the new palette gives it a quasi–high fashion edge that demonstrates the purpose of this transformed Shox.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That is to say, style over sport.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air
  • Luxury Is Orbiting a Nike Shoe From Many Moons Ago
  • Nike’s Comfiest Slip-On Dad Shoe Is Quiet Luxury In Sneaker Form
  • Nike's Cleanest Skate Shoe, Stripped Back to Pure Skate Steeze
  • Nike's Craziest Shox Soccer Shoe Crossover Is Back
What To Read Next
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Looks Best In Timbs Cosplay
  • Thanks to Japanese Grannies, Tim Apple Finally Got Shoes That Cook
  • Nike’s Massive New Shoe Is Basically an Ultra-Cushioned Slipper
  • Oura Offers a Colorful New Take on Wellness
  • Loafer? No, Puffer
  • Nike Reboots Its Mighty Spring-Loaded Sneaker as a Luxury Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now