Nike's Insane Shox Sneaker Is Now a Pure "Bred" Beast

The Nike Shox Ride 2 sneaker is an icon straight from the early 2000s. The super-techy shoe instantly becomes a mega-classic in the brand's famous "Bred" colorway.

The ride continues for Nike's Shox sneaker, which recently returned to the sneaker world. It's truly back and better as Nike continues to give impressive makeovers to the revived model (denim spins included).

The latest "Bred" version, on the other hand, is almost too much Swoosh greatness in one shoe.

The canvas is, again, the Shox Ride 2, one of Nike's craziest designs ever, and it still looks ahead of its time even years later. Expect pretty much all of its signature fixings, including those Shox columns bringing a high-tech, cushioned lift to the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike then paints the shoe in the unmistakable "Bred" colors, resulting in a primarily black takeover with bold red splashes landing on the heels and branding moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Nike Shox Ride 2 wouldn't be the first time "Bred" landed on a classic. The famous "Bred" colorway gave life to the first-ever Jordan Brand sneaker, a Jordan 1 that broke NBA rules and made history as one of the greatest sneakers ever.

Nike has also blessed us with the famed "Bred" Jordan 4s and Jordan 11 sneakers. The color scheme even graced non-Jordans, like the Air Max 90 and Air Force 1, making these established models even more timeless.

The "Bred" magic unfolds again on the Nike Shox Ride 2, which is expected to drop during the summer at Nike for $190. Surprisingly, it costs more to be a fine "Bred" stepper than a premium all-leather pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.