Highsnobiety
Nike's Craziest Shox Soccer Shoe Crossover Is Back

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Total 90 revival just got shox-ing.

Nike has unearthed a Total 90 hybrid model from the early 2000s known as the Total 90 Secutor Shox Magia.

Originally debuting in 2003, the Nike Total 90 Secutor Shox Magia emerged as a unique mashup of the Total 90 soccer shoes and Shox running sneakers. The results? It's quite literally a Total 90 with Shox heels.

Earlier this year, sneaker leakers revealed the Nike Total 90 Secutor Shox Magia shoe would make a comeback this fall in a couple of general-release colorways. This comes after the timely return the Total 90 III.

As far as collaborations, Maha Amsterdam, a Netherlands women's clothing and sneaker, gets first dibs on the wild Nike Total 90 Shox shoes.

Revealed by stylist and Nike collaborator Veneda Carter, the Maha Amsterdam x Nike Total 90 Secutor Shox Magia appears with silver-coated puffer uppers and iridescent-colored Shox columns.

It's unknown when the Maha's team-up will launch. But with the brand already rolling out teasers, it's safe to say the Nike Total Shox collab will drop soon on the brand's website.

It certainly wouldn't be the first Nike hybrid to go fashion. Recall Martine Rose's Nike Shox MR4 mules, a formal, square-toed twist on the classic Shox model.

Speaking of which, more Martine Rose Shox mules are coming soon, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
