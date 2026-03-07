Nike’s Thickest Running Shoe Is a Creamy Extra-Large Matcha Latte

Many of Nike's running shoes look good, almost too good for runs themselves. But the newest version of the Vomero Plus sneaker? It's on matcha levels of yumminess.

The latest Vomero Plus comes in this satisfying "Jade Horizon" colorway, which has been used on other premium Nike running sneakers and even stylish trail models.

You can almost always count on a "Jade Horizon" sneaker to look nice with its pleasing pastel green palette. But on the Vomero Plus, it's just plain delicious, almost like a matcha latte in sneaker form.

And this Nike "drink" comes with a side of cream. Specifically, those extra-chunky soles get splashed with tasteful off-white colors.

Nike

Nike's Vomero family holds many solid sneakers, from the trusty Vomero 5 "dad shoe" to the high-tech Vomero Plus. The Vomero Plus is literally the biggest member of the group.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It flaunts an oversized (and then some) sole unit filled with Nike's Zoom X foam, a cushioning technology found in several Nike products, including its sleek basketball shoes and slick skate models.

The Vomero Plus naturally keeps up the family's tradition of good looks, offering a modern-day look coupled with stylish color options like "Jade Horizon."

Oh, and by the way, the newest matcha-flavored sneaker is expected to release sometime this spring on Nike's website, likely at the model's usual $180 price.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.