Nike’s XXL-Sized Running Sneaker Gone Caramel-Drizzled Frappuccino

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next Vomero Plus sneaker looks as good as a creamy frappuccino...with extra caramel drizzle.

It features all the normal Vomero Plus bells and whistles, including the mega-beefy soles cushioned with Nike's Zoom X technology and the breathable mesh uppers. But this time, the sportswear brand dresses it up in this tasteful "Summit White/Dark Hazel" colorway.

With this design, the Nike runner gets decked out in mostly cream-white colors. But the mesh upper features a new faint brown swirl pattern that almost looks like caramel syrup streaks.

The results? A barista-worthy take on the Vomero Plus. Call it a Swoosh frapp even.

Nike's Vomero Plus is part of this new era of running shoes, which admittedly look cool enough for life beyond road running and marathons. The Vomero Plus is easily one of the most stylish of the bunch, featuring clean uppers and a trendy, techy oversized look.

It has appeared in plethora of solid colorways ranging from classic all-black and "Baroque Brown." Lately, Nike has given the sneaker more tastier, latte-coded makeovers like the matcha-style "Jade Horizon" and the caramel-drizzled option pictured above.

Speaking of which, for those interested in the Vomero Plus "Summit White/Dark Hazel," it's now available on Nike's website for $190.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
