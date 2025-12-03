Nike's Rugged Air Max Work Boot Is Suddenly Looking Cow-tastic

Nike’s Air Max Goadome “Sail Black Cocoa” boot will have you moo-ving different from previous versions of one of the brand’s toughest silhouettes, turning it into something plush and surprisingly luxurious.

Designed in the early 2000s by Carl Blakeslee as Nike’s answer to Timberland’s 6-inch boot, the original Goadome shoe was built for rough weather with waterproof finishes, rugged uppers, ACG-grade grip, and full-length Air cushioning. This isn’t that.

The “Sail Black Cocoa” keeps the performance DNA with its lugged All TRAC outsole and full Air unit, but drops the waterproofing entirely.

In its place, the whole upper is wrapped in soft pony hair, done in a warm cow print that flips the boot’s usual utility into texture and tactility.

Nike’s new shoe also lands right in the middle of a broader wave of hair-textured footwear.

There are demonic pony hair Jordans, leopard skate shoes, and a steady run of hairy sneakers across running, skate, and also fashion.

Against that backdrop, the Goadome using softness instead of armor feels aligned with the moment: take something built for rough weather and make it feel a little more luxurious.

The Air Max Goadome “Sail Black Cocoa” arrives December 11 for about $210 through Nike’s website. Still heavy. Still grippy. Still sitting on that full-length Air platform. Nike just recast its old Timberland rival in pony hair for winter.

Hard shape. Soft finish.

