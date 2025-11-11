Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Swarovski-Covered Running Shoes Are Almost Too Lavish for Running

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 5

How do you make a pair of stacked, ultra-cushioned running shoes into a piece of luxury footwear? Easy, through Swarovski's glistening crystals.

The Nike Vomero Plus, a bulky and proudly overbuilt everyday running shoe, now has a swoosh that twinkles like a chandelier thanks to Swarovski's signature crystals. It's not the most performance-focused material choice, but certainly an opulent one.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The crystals dust Nike's logo in a grainy sand-like texture, while the midsole catches light with a soft shimmer that adds shine without weight. 

Underfoot, the Vomero Plus's body is almost HOKA-like in its chunkiness. A full-length ZoomX midsole, Nike’s lightest and most responsive foam originally developed for its marathon shoes, ensures this remains an elite running model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

At a glance, this shoe might pass for the Swarovski Pegasus Premium dropping later this year, since both share deep ocean blues and shifting teal gradients, but the Vomero feels denser, more sculpted, and unapologetically dramatic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available December 5 for $230, fifty bills above the original Vomero Plus on Nike’s website, the Vomero Plus continues the brand’s ongoing partnership with Swarovski. However, whereas the partnership has previously focused on lifestyle shoes, this time it's moving into proper performance footwear.

When Nike dropped its GORE-TEX Vomeros earlier this year, we were already surprised by how stylish they are. But Vomeros covered in Swarovski crystals? That's a truly unprecedented move.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Military Boot-Style Air Jordan Steps Out of the Shadows
  • Even at Its Sweetest Hour, Nike’s Air Max Boot Is Still Tough as a Tank
  • Nike Turned Its Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Into a Tasteful Seaweed Salad
  • Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket
What To Read Next
  • How Does the World's Premier Artisanal Shoemaker Go About Making a Trendy Sneaker?
  • Nike's Swarovski-Covered Running Shoes Are Almost Too Lavish for Running
  • It Took a Decade to Perfect This Proudly Un-Technical Trek Gear
  • From ASICS to Vans, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • A Military Boot-Style Air Jordan Steps Out of the Shadows
  • Vans’ Slip-On Shoe Looks Weirdly Good as a Laceless Weatherproof Boot
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now