Nike Air Max Sneakers Are Chunky, but Never Like This

The Nike Vomero Premium is a sneaker that promises to change the running shoe landscape.

All coconut milk on the surface, all orange heat below, this might be Nike’s tastiest Vomero so far. The “Sail/Coconut Milk” Premium is a strong shot in Nike’s ongoing push for maximalist sneakers fit for casual Fridays.

The OG Vomero was already thick. This one is dummy thicc, a stomper packed with Nike’s latest and greatest cushioning tech.

It feels like the brand is racing toward the upper limit of the midsole arms race, even within its own Vomero lineup.

Under those cream-colored uppers, the silhouette sits on a sky-high 55mm stack of plush foam, anchored by a bright orange midsole you can spot from across the gym.

Arriving October 2 for $230 via Nike, the calm upper gets jolted by undercarriage pops of orange that look like spaceship boosters or the underglow on a souped-up Civic. Think early Fast & Furious energy.

That stack height isn’t just for aesthetics. The Vomero Premium is Nike’s first real “super trainer,” meant to give marathoners and casual runners alike the kind of cushioning once reserved for race-day super shoes.

It’s got Nike's ZoomX, ReactX, and Zoom Air technology all stacked into one platform, plus a sculpted full-length bubble inspired by carbon plate tech. Hence the elevation.

It also fits into Nike’s quiet shift toward ultra-functional, design-first sneakers made for everyday use. Think the Motiva, the ever-evolving Ava Rover, and this Vomero Premium, all are part of a new wave of comfort-forward innovation that wears just as well on the sidewalk as it does on a long run.

