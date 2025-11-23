The Hardy Nike Hiking Shoe Bringing Blueberry Flavor to the Trails

Nike's Zoom Vomero Roam sneaker is bringing a delicious energy to the trails this season.

After enjoying a red velvet makeover, the winter-ready Vomero shoe has surfaced in a new blueberry-level colorway called "Midnight Navy."

Funny enough, Nike has previously dropped a "Midnight Navy" Zoom Vomero 5, creating this beautiful pair of tonal blue dad shoes.

Now, the brand's back using the same colorway to make handsome, hike-able Vomeros.

The Roam model offers solid cold-weather protection (after all, it is a winterized version of the popular Vomero dad shoes). It still has its water-repellent uppers and rubber mudguard to block out the elements. At the same time, ultra-chunky rubber soles are there to handle harsh surfaces (it also adds a few inches, if you're into that).

We've seen the Vomero Roam in classic flavors like "Triple Black" and the ever-creamy "Sail." The "Midnight Navy" iteration now join the pack, and just in time for the approaching winter season, I might add.

Retailing for $190, the navy Vomero Roam sneakers are now available on the brand's website.

