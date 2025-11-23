Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Hardy Nike Hiking Shoe Bringing Blueberry Flavor to the Trails

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Zoom Vomero Roam sneaker is bringing a delicious energy to the trails this season.

After enjoying a red velvet makeover, the winter-ready Vomero shoe has surfaced in a new blueberry-level colorway called "Midnight Navy."

Funny enough, Nike has previously dropped a "Midnight Navy" Zoom Vomero 5, creating this beautiful pair of tonal blue dad shoes.

Now, the brand's back using the same colorway to make handsome, hike-able Vomeros.

The Roam model offers solid cold-weather protection (after all, it is a winterized version of the popular Vomero dad shoes). It still has its water-repellent uppers and rubber mudguard to block out the elements. At the same time, ultra-chunky rubber soles are there to handle harsh surfaces (it also adds a few inches, if you're into that).

We've seen the Vomero Roam in classic flavors like "Triple Black" and the ever-creamy "Sail." The "Midnight Navy" iteration now join the pack, and just in time for the approaching winter season, I might add.

Retailing for $190, the navy Vomero Roam sneakers are now available on the brand's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
