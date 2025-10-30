Nike's Red-Velvet Hiking Shoe Is Trail-Licous

Nike's known to sweeten up a trail or two, and this time the Swoosh is going full red velvet with its chicest hiking sneaker. The Nike Zoom Vomero Roam is a sleek running shoe, built tough to take on various trails, terrains and — bakeries?

In "Baroque Brown," the Vomero Roam exists as the ultimate half-and-half sneaker.

Basically, the Swoosh took a standard Nike Vomero and beefed up its outsole to make it equal parts runner and trail shoe. This Jekyll-and-Hyde energy extends to the Vomero Roam sneaker's decadent colorway.

The top half of the shoe is a rich chocolate brown, and the bottom, which is split down the middle of the Nike Swoosh, is a deep burgundy red, giving the sneaker, which is available on the Nike website for $210, a dually delicious vibe.

Other iterations of the Vomero Roam embody that same split-colorway, though other takes on the hiking shoe are a bit more savory in nature, like the mushroom-beige Zoom Vomero Roam, which belongs to Nike's "poetry" collection that includes some of Nike's best runners like the Vomero 18 and Nike Zoom Fly 6.

Basically, the perfect footwear grazing platter for those with Harry Styles dreams. If he isn't the poster child for poetic running, I'm not sure who is.

While Mr. Styles is more of an Alphafly 3 kind of guy, the Vomero Roam received a co-sign from Kendrick Lamar, one of the flyest out there, musician or otherwise.