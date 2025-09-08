Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Most Utilitarian Dad Shoe Goes Extra Stealthy

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
The Nike Vomero, one of the quintessential dad shoes in an American sportswear giant’s roster, upped its functionality with the release of the Zoom Vomero Roam.

This sneaker takes Nike’s time-honored sneaker design and wraps it in a chunky trail-coded sole with a water-repellent upper.

Tough ripstop and suede overlays combine on the shoe to make it a more utilitarian design. Plus, a rubberized mudguard sweeps nearly 360° around the shoe for extra protection.

Reflective accents quietly pop under streetlights, breaking from an otherwise stealthy new color combination. Officially titled “sequoia/black,” the latest Zoom Vomero Roam displays a mix of black with deep military green hues. 

Underfoot, a thick, segmented outsole grips like a hiking boot, but the platform rides smoother than it looks thanks to a cushioned midsole tuned for all-day walking. 

Nike's selection of trail-ready shoes released under the "Roam" label looks to be expanding. While the Vomero gets new colorways, images of a Nike Air Max DN Roam with a zip-up construction are simultaneously emerging.

Keep an eye on Nike's website for more roam-ready footwear. This Vomero is expected to release later this year for $180, while the aforementioned Air Max is also launching soon.

