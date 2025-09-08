Nike's Most Utilitarian Dad Shoe Goes Extra Stealthy

The Nike Vomero, one of the quintessential dad shoes in an American sportswear giant’s roster, upped its functionality with the release of the Zoom Vomero Roam.

This sneaker takes Nike’s time-honored sneaker design and wraps it in a chunky trail-coded sole with a water-repellent upper.

Tough ripstop and suede overlays combine on the shoe to make it a more utilitarian design. Plus, a rubberized mudguard sweeps nearly 360° around the shoe for extra protection.

Reflective accents quietly pop under streetlights, breaking from an otherwise stealthy new color combination. Officially titled “sequoia/black,” the latest Zoom Vomero Roam displays a mix of black with deep military green hues.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, a thick, segmented outsole grips like a hiking boot, but the platform rides smoother than it looks thanks to a cushioned midsole tuned for all-day walking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's selection of trail-ready shoes released under the "Roam" label looks to be expanding. While the Vomero gets new colorways, images of a Nike Air Max DN Roam with a zip-up construction are simultaneously emerging.

Keep an eye on Nike's website for more roam-ready footwear. This Vomero is expected to release later this year for $180, while the aforementioned Air Max is also launching soon.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.