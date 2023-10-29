These Navy Nike Zoom Vomero 5s Might Be the Best Yet

I'll say it: Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 takes the cake for the shoe of 2023. The silhouette has made quite the comeback, thanks to consistently good colorways like the "Wheat Grass," "Chrome," and Valentine's Day-ready "Pink Foam."

Now, Tokyo-based label SOPHNET is maintaining the Vomero streak with arguably this shoe's best colorway yet: an all-navy look.

SOPHNET is launching a monochromatic Nike Zoom Vomero 5, with a deep navy shade dressing everything from the lining to the signature technical mesh upper to the Zoom Air-equipped sole.

We've seen the Nike model receive other tonal makeovers before, including the classic Triple Black scheme. The sneaker has even enjoyed the blues, courtesy of, well, a "Worn Blue" colorway.

But this all-navy Zoom Vomero 5? It's clean, simple, and super tasteful. Not to say the others aren't, but the latest colorway packs more punch with little effort.

Need I say more besides the release details? Well, for the sneakerheads wondering, the navy Nike Zoom Vomeros are set to launch at SOPHNET's website and store on November 2 for￥20,900 (approx. $140).

SOPHNET

Hirofumi Kiyonag's SOPHNET also offers a matching wool cashmere coat, which joins the Zoom Vomeros as part of a "Navy Pack" celebrating the brand's 24th anniversary.

Don't get me wrong. The outerwear piece is nice, arriving as an updated version of Gloverall's Monty duffle coat crafted with premium plush material from an Italian luxury fabric manufacturer.

But there's no denying that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is the navy star of this collection.