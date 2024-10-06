Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jordan's New Skate-Worthy Sneaker Is Off to a Beautiful Start

Written by Morgan Smith

The Jordan Brand is currently in a "skate shoe" phase, dishing out all-new models exuding skateboarding-worthy energy. And another Jordan sneaker has just entered the chat.

The latest Jordan sneaker is called the Flight Court. Sneaker leakers have also dubbed it the All Court.

Regardless of what you call the new Js, the latest sneaker feels like another recently released Jordan, the Air Jordan 4 RM. (Did we ever find out what RM meant, by the way?).

The Jordan 4 RM launched during the Summer of 2024 as a low-top Jordan blown up to skater shoe proportions (extra cushy padding included).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

With a glance, one could easily be fooled into thinking the Jordan Flight Court is the Jordan 4 RM (but it's not). The Jordan Flight Court largely resembles the Jordan 4 RM, following on a similar low-rise vibe and timelessly chunky shape similar to traditional skate shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
The Jordan Flight Court features a semi-platform sole and plenty of Jordan brand detailing, including "Flight" sign-offs and Jumpman motifs throughout.

Overall, the Jordan Flight Court is exceptionally clean in both design and colorways. So far, Nike has given the skate-ish model tastefully quiet schemes like cream, white, black, and grey.

Most recently, we spotted the Jordan Flight Court in a stunning tonal "Light Legend Brown" (the Jordan 4 RM also has this color option).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Jordan Flight Court first appeared on our social media feeds in late August. Like its fellow modern Jordan sneakers, it also enjoyed the "skate shoe" allegations.

Funny enough, there is an actual Jordan 4 skate shoe out there. Nike SB transformed the model into the a super-hyped, skate-ready collaboration, which has seemingly inspired the Jordan models to come.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's new Jordan sneaker still isn't quite out yet, but it's already a runway star. Murder Bravado and Tela D'Amore's Who Decides War label debuted a Flight Court collaboration during New York Fashion Week in September, marking the model's first big reveal and fashion linkup.

A collab and several beautiful colorways lined up? Whenever the Jordan Flight Court officially decides to enter the shoe game, it already sounds like it'll be a good one.

