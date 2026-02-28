Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Rugged ACG Duck Boot Is Kinda Weird, Kinda Wild, All Weather-Ready

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Duck boots are already weird by design, drawing inspiration from, well, duck feet. But Nike's effort, the Woodside 2 High, is the good kind of weird.

The ACG duck boots are actually quite cool, featuring clean leather uppers and the familiar sturdy ribbed mudguard there to protect the toes from water and debris.

Shop Nike

Nike's Woodside 2 High also features ample padding and the famous Waffle traction, creating a ride that's not only super-cushy but also super-grippy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

All-weather-readiness aside, the second-best part of the Nike Woodside 2 High is its color schemes. Nike often dresses the Swoosh duck boot in stylish colorways, like this two-tone "Platinum Violet" look.

It's now on sale on Nike's website for $89.97 (it normally retails for $112). But here's the catch: it's only for the kiddos. Sorry to the adults looking for a new rainy-day stomper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike often makes the coolest sneakers and even non-sneakers for youth, and rightfully so. Since they are "the future," they need the best steppers to lead the world, like otherworldly running shoes and swaggy Crocs-level clogs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With the ACG duck boots, Nike turned messy school days into a major flex.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Turns Out, Nike’s Crazy-Advanced Air Max Has a Freakishly Drippy Cousin
  • This Tastefully Techy Nike Runner Has Been Reduced to Perfection
  • Nike’s Huge Shoe Goes Big on Texture Too
  • Nike's Ultra-Functional GORE-TEX Boot Is a Tactical Beast
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Laceless Leather Chuck Taylor Is the Quirkiest of Them All
  • Turns Out, Nike’s Crazy-Advanced Air Max Has a Freakishly Drippy Cousin
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • This Tastefully Techy Nike Runner Has Been Reduced to Perfection
  • Nike’s Huge Shoe Goes Big on Texture Too
  • Converse Taps Naruto Shippuden for the Fieriest of Chucks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now