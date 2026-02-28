Nike's Rugged ACG Duck Boot Is Kinda Weird, Kinda Wild, All Weather-Ready

Duck boots are already weird by design, drawing inspiration from, well, duck feet. But Nike's effort, the Woodside 2 High, is the good kind of weird.

The ACG duck boots are actually quite cool, featuring clean leather uppers and the familiar sturdy ribbed mudguard there to protect the toes from water and debris.

Nike's Woodside 2 High also features ample padding and the famous Waffle traction, creating a ride that's not only super-cushy but also super-grippy.

All-weather-readiness aside, the second-best part of the Nike Woodside 2 High is its color schemes. Nike often dresses the Swoosh duck boot in stylish colorways, like this two-tone "Platinum Violet" look.

Nike

It's now on sale on Nike's website for $89.97 (it normally retails for $112). But here's the catch: it's only for the kiddos. Sorry to the adults looking for a new rainy-day stomper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike often makes the coolest sneakers and even non-sneakers for youth, and rightfully so. Since they are "the future," they need the best steppers to lead the world, like otherworldly running shoes and swaggy Crocs-level clogs.

With the ACG duck boots, Nike turned messy school days into a major flex.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.