A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers

The Air Max Nova delivers all the things we have come to expect from a Nike Air Max sneaker. An exposed air bubble, a bulky cushioned midsole, lightweight airy fabrics… these are all quintessential features of a techy Nike design.

However, where the Air Max Nova distinguishes itself is through cuteness.

Pulling elements from Nike classics, this shoe has a wavy mudguard similar to an Air Max 1 and Air Max DN branding mirroring the American sportswear giant’s most cutting-edge shoes. But it’s all shrunk down into kids' sizes.

Yes, unfortunately, the Air Max Nova isn’t available for all those with adult-sized feet. And as with practically all things made compact and kids-sized, the resulting shoe is adorable compared to any full-sized equivalent.

Once again, a stylish Nike design is exclusively available in the smallest sizes.

Just like its Crocs-coded water shoe or its cartoonish LEGO Dunks, Nike’s Air Max Nova is a banger that we wish was bigger.

But for all those below 7 years old, you can grab a pair of the Air Maxes on Nike's website for between $55 and $75.

