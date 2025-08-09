Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Groovy, High-Tech Runner Is From Another Planet

Written by Morgan Smith

Nike's Cosmic Runner, the brand's newest kids sneaker, may be small, but it sure is mighty.

It's the first-ever kids' model designed using layered printing, which creates this nice dimensional and textural appearance. It also makes the Nike sneaker very durable and resistant to wear and tear.

Like a classic runner, the Cosmic Runner comes with the standard chunky soles infused with advanced cushioning technology, promising solid support and comfort during the little one's ride.

Plus, the Nike runner is also relatively easy to slip on, thanks to convenient pull tabs and a reinforced toe box.

The shoes debuted in late 2024, and Nike has since introduced fresh colorways for the kids' road running shoe. As we speak, the brand has a plethora of playful options available on its website for the Cosmic Runner sneaker, including the debut "Bright Crimson" scheme and a cool "Blue Void" version.

What a dream it would be to be young again, with little to no responsibilities, and to have great shoes like Nike Aqua Swoosh sandals and floral Air Force 1s. These Cosmic Runners, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer
