This Grape-Flavored, Old-School Nike Runner Goes Texturally Hard

Nike's Zoom Spiridon is back, baby. The 1990s running shoe made a full comeback to the sneaker game in 2024 and only continues to heat up for 2025.

After a fragment and Undefeated collab, Nike has turned its attention to the model's general release lineup, which looks just as good as these team-ups. Next, the model gets a premium "Hot Fuschia" makeover, which is mouthwatering in more ways than one.

Really, the "Hot Fuschia" colorway should be named "Grape." I immediately thought of grapes the minute I laid eyes on the fruity-looking pair (and I say this in the most complimentary way possible, by the way).

The colorway is indeed great (and grape). And the textures underneath are even better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Hot Fuschia" Nike Zoom Spiridon goes above and beyond the model's usual breezy charm. This pair is wonderfully textured.

The Swoosh gets a fuzzy suede makeover, while the mudguards get swaddled in purple-dyed denim materials.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This Spiridon gets caught in a different kind of net, one that's more of a crochet-style knit. As a result, it maintains the shoe's traditional open and breathable mesh look but in a more refreshingly textural way.

The born-again Nike Spiridon stays true to the specifications of the OG 1997 design, just freshened with newer colorways and materials, as evident with the new "Hot Fuschia" pairs (Nike has also sprinkled some OG colorways into the mix).

The Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 took a similar modernized approach when relaunched a few years ago. It even got a colorful size? collab and hemp spin from Stüssy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The timing of the Zoom Spiridon's rebirth is perfect, as late '90s and early 2000s running sneakers are, well, basically running the shoe game at the moment. Chunked up and oozing retro appeal, the Nike Spiridon checks several boxes. Impressive makeovers like the "Hot Fuschia" only makes it go harder.

Speaking of which, the Air Zoom Spiridon "Hot Fuschia" sneakers are said to drop at the end of summer. Expect these luxe-level versions to ring up for $180.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.