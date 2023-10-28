Sign up to never miss a drop
fragment design Goes Zoom Spiridon Mode

Words By Morgan Smith

Another Nike blast from the past seems to be returning, the fragment design way that is.

Early looks revealed Hiroshi Fujiwara's label and Nike's newest sneaker collaboration, which sees the pair take on the Nike Zoom Spiridon together.

Released in 1997 and designed by Christian Tresser, the Nike Zoom Spiridon borrowed its name and somewhat of its game from the first-ever Olympic marathon winner, Spiridon Louis.

The Zoom Spiridon shook up Nike's runner category (in a good way), wrapping the Swoosh's Air Zoom technology in a lightweight performance-meets-lifestyle design.

We last spotted the Zoom Spiridon in 2018, where the silhouette enjoyed a few general release colorways and even a Parra linkup. Stüssy also gave another iteration of the shoe — the Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 — a few spins (try saying that name three times in a row).

Now, fragment design is bringing life back to the Zoom Spiridon group chat with its extra blue take.

With fragment design's collab, we see the brand's signature blue hue dress the Zoom Spiridon's upper, as showcased on previous fragment projects like its Jordan 1s and Converse sneakers.

The fragment x Zoom Spiridon's upper boasts moments of fuzzy suede and seemingly nylon, swapping out the shoe's traditional mesh. Nonetheless, Spiridon fans can still count on the model's distinct swirly sole with fragment's collaboration.

The pairs also get a blue and white Swoosh for each side. Classic fragment touches aside, fragment Design's outright presence is abundant, from branding on the outsole to the ankle tabs. Of course, Nike logos make the cut as well.

It's yet another clean take by Fujiwara, and it's already got a few sneakerheads excited for its release. Speaking of, the fragment Design x Nike Zoom Spiridon bears no official release date as of right now (if it all). But given how these on-foot looks arrived at the backend of 2023, it's safe to assume the shoes will come in 2024. Hopefully.

Then again, anything is possible. Surprises happen. So, keep an eye out.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
