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Nike's Pink Lemonade-Coded Tennis Sneaker Swapped Courts for Curbs

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Some sneakers are born for one sport before quietly finding another. The Nike Zoom Tennis Classic is one of them.

Meet the new summer-ready colorway "Hyper Pink."

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Originally designed for the court, hence the name, the Tennis Classic has spent long enough with skateboarders to feel just as at home on grip tape as it does around a baseline. 

Slim and refreshingly uncomplicated, it's a reminder that not every skate shoe needs to look like it survived a monster truck rally.

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This latest pink edition doesn't exactly do subtle either. Wrapped in premium pink leather with sharp black accents, it's the kind of colorway that refuses to blend into the background, whether you're skating it or simply wearing it to the coffee shop. 

The playful graphics are a nod to "Club 58," the independent skate shops that helped shape Nike SB's identity from the very beginning. 

It's a fun reminder that some of Nike SB's best releases aren't the loudest in construction, just in personality. The Tennis Classic proves that a good silhouette doesn't need reinventing, sometimes it just needs a fresh coat of pink.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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