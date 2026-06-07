The Luxe Skater Side of Nike's Wheat-Flavored Air Force 1

The "Flax" Air Force 1 Low is back, this time as a cozy Nike Skateboarding sneaker.

The Nike SB collaboration looks noticeably different from the standard Air Force 1, appearing slightly chunkier and thus fully embracing its new skater personality.

Nike confirmed the new build for the collab, which includes top-tier suede uppers and ample padding for falls and rough landings. It even includes the classic gum-rubber soles, as seen on previous Nike SB sneakers and other traditional skate shoes.

The best part? Nike has bathed the entire Air Force 1 skate shoe in the classic "Flax" colorway, inspired by Timberland's iconic "Wheat" boots. The brand has previously dropped other skate shoes and even a collaborative Supreme sneaker in this color scheme.

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After taking on the Air Jordan 4 and Air Max 95, Nike SB turned its attention to the timeless Air Force 1, transforming it into a plush skate shoe as part of its latest team-up with the Big Swoosh.

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The brands released a "Light Orewood Brown" pair earlier this year. They are also rumored to drop a "Triple Black" and dark brown pair down the road. Not to mention, we're still waiting on that clean collab from Yuto Horigome.

In the meantime, Nike SB is keeping fans fed with a nice bowl of wheat-flavored Air Force 1s. Priced at $120, the newest skate sneakers are scheduled to release on June 9 through Nike's SNKRS app.

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