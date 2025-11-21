Nike’s Flawlessly Slimed-Out Dad Shoe Is on Extraterrestrial Levels

One word to describe Nike's latest Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker? Extraterrestrial.

A new "Metallic Pewter" Vomero sneaker has crashed landed on Earth. It features slime-green underlays and brown metallic overlays, resulting in an otherworldly dad shoe fit for a Martian father-to-be.

We've seen some otherworldly Nike sneakers before, including weird Air Max Muses and even "cosmic" running shoes for kids.

Let's not forget those Stranger Things x Nike Dunks whose design looks like it's from not only another time period but another dimension entirely.

While there are no mentions of aliens or demogorgons being on the moodboard for the new Vomero, the versatile (and now slimed-out) dad shoe certainly passes the vibe check for outerspace steez.

As we speak, the new Vomero "Metallic Pewter" sneaker is currently going for $170 on Nike's website.

