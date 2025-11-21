Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Flawlessly Slimed-Out Dad Shoe Is on Extraterrestrial Levels

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

One word to describe Nike's latest Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker? Extraterrestrial.

A new "Metallic Pewter" Vomero sneaker has crashed landed on Earth. It features slime-green underlays and brown metallic overlays, resulting in an otherworldly dad shoe fit for a Martian father-to-be.

We've seen some otherworldly Nike sneakers before, including weird Air Max Muses and even "cosmic" running shoes for kids.

Let's not forget those Stranger Things x Nike Dunks whose design looks like it's from not only another time period but another dimension entirely.

While there are no mentions of aliens or demogorgons being on the moodboard for the new Vomero, the versatile (and now slimed-out) dad shoe certainly passes the vibe check for outerspace steez.

As we speak, the new Vomero "Metallic Pewter" sneaker is currently going for $170 on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
