Dummy Thicc Nike Air Maxes for Aliens

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max Muse is already in a league of its own as perhaps the brand's thickest sneaker ever. Now, it's literally out of this world, thanks to Windowsen.

Yes, the fashion label founded by Sensen Lii is back together with Nike. But this time, instead of reworked clothes fit for a Fifth Element reboot, the brand brings its otherworldly fantasies to the Air Max Muse.

The results? Windowsen made a sneaker for cool aliens.

Don't be scared of Windowsen's Nike sneaker. It comes in peace and style, equipped with gleaming patterned uppers, alien eyes on the tongue, and even a 3D figure on the shoelaces.

Nike's Air Max Muse seems to only get wilder with each new collab. Stylist Veneda Carter gave the model its first proper fashion spin. Then, London label KNWLS created its own bewitchingly balletcore versions.

Windowsen's spaced-out Air Max Muse speaks directly to its aesthetic, which is essentially alien couture. It's even garnered co-signs from notable names like Cardi B and FKA Twigs, stylish presences who aren't afraid to go "far out" with their looks.

Basically, if aliens invaded the planet and the first place they went was the club, they'd be wearing Windowsen. Their trippy Nike Air Max Muse sneakers, too.

It's unknown when exactly the Windowsen x Nike Air Max Muse sneaker will invade the sneaker game. But with official images already out, they're expected to land soon on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
