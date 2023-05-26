Sign up to never miss a drop
norda’s 002 Is the Ultimate Anti-Supershoe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

The thing I love most about norda is their simplicity.

To the naked eye a norda sneaker is relatively understated when compared to other shoes (especially in the trail category), but it’s not until you dig a little deeper that you can realize the full extent of what the Canadian husband and wife duo, Nick and Willamina Martire, are really doing.

While, sure, a norda might well look like a classic bog-standard sneaker (to the untrained), but when you wear or even hold one of its 001 sneakers, you'll immediately appreciate both its beauty and elegance.

Nearly two years on from the launch of its debut (and aptly-titled) 001, norda is back for 2023 to release the — yes, you guessed it — 002.

Crafted with the same indestructible bio-based Dyneema upper and custom Vibram midsole, norda’s 002 is built for maximum responsiveness and ground feel.

In truth, norda is almost the real anti-super shoe label. Where carbon-plated sneakers seem to be lifting runners increasingly further away from Earth (albeit while breaking records), norda is taking the polar-opposite approach in designing sneakers that embrace it.

Engineered for precision and speed on technical terrain, the 002 features a padded heel collar that caresses the ankle, a seamless upper, and super-reflective linework, as well as a sole plate dripped in the label’s proprietary Megagrip finish.

"When you first sit inside a Lamborghini, it feels almost like a shell, and you're thinking, 'what? I don't get it,” norda co-founder Willamina Martire told Highsnobiety back in 2021 following the launch of the 001.

"It's so light and minimal, which is the same feeling as lacing up a pair of nordas."

This same thesis can be applied to the 002. It’s a sneaker as lightweight as it is minimalistic, yet houses all the techy notes you require from a multi-terrain trail sneaker. It's just, well, you can’t see them. Which, for me, is where norda’s real beauty lies.

