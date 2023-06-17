Sign up to never miss a drop
An Ode to All Things Parisian, Welcome To Not In Paris 5

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Brand: Highsnobiety

Release Date: June 21

Buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop and in person at our Paris pop-up, located at: 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris.

Editor's Notes: The time has come for us to launch the fifth edition of Not In Paris, and a lot is going down.

From our pop-up shop in the center of Paris to the exclusive content you will find online, our annual celebration of the French capital is bigger than ever — and (as you'll see below) our in-house collection has also grown.

not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-02
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-03
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-12
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros

Once again rebranding ourselves as “Le Highsnobiety,” we've tapped into the defining aspects of the city. From the Eiffel Tower to salted butter, our graphic collection includes references to all the classic Parisian staples.

The 20-piece capsule drop spans clothing and accessories, with many pieces featuring collegiate-inspired graphics. No item taps into this theme more than our varsity jacket, complete with Paris-themed patches, which is joined by hoodies, knitted sweaters, and caps that all include collegiate-style lettering.

not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-05
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-06
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-07
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros

Elsewhere, you can also find hand-drawn graphics, water-resistant nylon outerwear, and (of course) a beret complete with custom pins.

If you've been following our previous Not In Paris projects, you'll know that the limited-edition product doesn't end there though.

not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-09
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-08
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros
not-in-paris-5-collection-lookbook-10
Highsnobiety / Maxime Ballesteros

Working with an extensive list of collaborators, from Paris' premier falafel shop to the “enfant terrible” of the fashion world, you can also get an exclusive look at some of our collaborations through the lookbook presented here.

Releasing on June 21, be sure to stay posted to see everything we have going down throughout the following week.

