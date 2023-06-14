Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

NTS & Nervous Records Have Got Merch on the Cards

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
1 / 4

NTS Radio, better known as NTS, especially to East London natives, has spent the past decade and some change, rising the global ranks to the point of building an international community for music lovers. In that time, it's let its roots grow freely, extending beyond its origins in Hackney to become synonymous with a music-led lifestyle.

Now, it's grown to a level that reaches far beyond the borders of London, connecting with likeminded brands and talents across all corners of the globe to bolster its offering, such as its latest link-up alongside underground NYC label Nervous Records, in which it's pieced together a limited-edition collection of merchandise.

Through the link-up, which is a three-way effort alongside artist Gasius, the trio offers a selection of custom tees, sweatshirts, socks, caps, a record bag, and an embroidered MA-1 bomber jacket that feature the merged iconography of NTS and Nervous Records.

Set to touch down on June 15, the collaborative collection will be available to shop online exclusively at NTS and Dover Street Market.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is Hailey Bieber For the Culture?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Southpaw' is Still Fitness Goals in 2023...Kinda

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why Do Luxury Watches Cost So Much Money?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    31 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Luxury Watches Actually Worth the Investment in 2023

    Style
  • adidas terrex

    adidas Terrex Is Changing the Face of Techwear

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023