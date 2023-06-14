NTS & Nervous Records Have Got Merch on the Cards

NTS Radio, better known as NTS, especially to East London natives, has spent the past decade and some change, rising the global ranks to the point of building an international community for music lovers. In that time, it's let its roots grow freely, extending beyond its origins in Hackney to become synonymous with a music-led lifestyle.

Now, it's grown to a level that reaches far beyond the borders of London, connecting with likeminded brands and talents across all corners of the globe to bolster its offering, such as its latest link-up alongside underground NYC label Nervous Records, in which it's pieced together a limited-edition collection of merchandise.

Through the link-up, which is a three-way effort alongside artist Gasius, the trio offers a selection of custom tees, sweatshirts, socks, caps, a record bag, and an embroidered MA-1 bomber jacket that feature the merged iconography of NTS and Nervous Records.

Set to touch down on June 15, the collaborative collection will be available to shop online exclusively at NTS and Dover Street Market.