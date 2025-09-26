Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Finally, a Waterproof Denim Nike Air Max for the People!

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Many good-looking Air Max Sunder sneakers exist. But the latest versions is not only the nicest pairs yet, it's also the most accessible Air Max Sunders.

For its first-ever Nike sneaker collaboration, UK retailer Offspring strikes gold with the Air Max Sunder. Well, the brand's sneaker comes wrapped in bright red denim uppers, actually.

And these aren't your normal denim sneakers. Offspring's Air Max Sunders are made of waterproof denim.

We've seen raw denim Nike sneakers and even GORE-TEX Air Max Sunders. But "jeakers" that keep you dry? Game-changer.

Given the shoe's innovative construction and the brand name attached, you'd think these would cost a little more than the standard Air Max Sunder, which typically retails between $180 and $200 depending on the make. Wrong.

Offspring is offering its debut Nike sneaker for just £60, which is around 80 US dollars.

Waterproof denim Air Max Sunders for just $80? It's the gift that keeps giving.

The reason for the cheap price is even rooted in the act of giving back. The Offspring x Nike Air Max Sunder collab is essentially a big red love letter to the community that loves it right back.

In an Instagram post, the brand says, "This price is our way of making sure that everyone who wants to be part of this journey has the opportunity to own a pair, without breaking the bank!!"

Offspring hasn't yet announced a release date for its Air Max Sunder collaboration. Hopefully, we'll be meeting those affordable denim beauties very soon.

