Once In a Blue Moon... a Moonswatch Restock Is Finally Here

in WatchesWords By Highsnobiety

It's rare enough that OMEGA & Swatch restock the prized MoonSwatch collection but, once in a blue moon... literally. Just in time for the uncommon lunar event, the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch is once again releasing internationally.

First seen in March 2023 as part of the second wave of MoonSwatch drops, OMEGA & Swatch released the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch as the first of several alternative iterations of the "Moon"-themed MoonSwatch, part of the original, planet-themed MoonSwatch collection.

Unfortunately no date on a restock of the original MoonSwatches — wouldn't that be nice? — but, hey, who could be mad at one last stab at a sought-after OMEGA x Swatch watch collab?

Well, actually... more on that later.

For now, you can currently find a complete list of international Swatch stores selling the restocked Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch on Swatch's website before the release date of August 30, appropriately coinciding with the actual Blue Moon lunar event, where, yes, the moon will actually be blue.

Seems like an appropriate time to reissue some of the hardest to come-by watches in the galaxy.

Note that there was already one Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch restock earlier this year so it's likely that OMEGA and Swatch, seeing heightened demand for the affordably-priced MoonSwatch watch collection, elected to produce the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch in higher quantities.

Remember, these decisions have to be made months, if not years, in advance due to lead times and production cycles.

Otherwise, we'd likely have seen a greater rollout of the original MoonSwatch lineup, but who could've predicted that it'd be the international sales smash that it ended up?

Speaking of that hype, the relative scarcity of MoonSwatches has fans in a tizzy, perpetually prompting sour comments on Swatch's Instagram page as would-be customers complain about their inability to procure MoonSwatch drops at retail.

That's a tough sell for budget-minded watch collectors, as some of the $295 MoonSwatches are flipping for upwards of double their retail prices on secondhand sites.

Considering that a typical OMEGA watch goes for thousands, though, even that seems like a relative bargain by comparison.

